Large shed fire causes TFD to close road in north Tulsa

TULSA - Tulsa Fire Department has closed the road near 4400 North Peoria due to a large shed fire.

Officials said they received the call around 8:30 p.m. and have had to shut the road down to try to put the fire out.

