Large fire destroys Osage assistant chief's house

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Pawhuska Fire Department fought a large fire at Osage Assistant Chief RJ Walker's house Thursday afternoon.

Fire Chief Loyd Arnce told 2 News the fire started around 5 p.m. in a car parked under a carport setting the house ablaze. The fire pushed to the attic of the house spreading it quickly through the home.

Pawhuska Fire Department

Arnce said the car received repairs but they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

No one was in the house when the firefighter arrived or was hurt by the fire. The house sustained large amounts of damage but was isolated to the one home.

Fire crews worked at the house until 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Pawhuska Fire Department

Chief Arnce said the fire crews accessed a nearby hydrant but the fire worked quickly in the house.

This is a developing story.

