Kristin Chenoweth announces engagement

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma native Kristin Chenoweth announced plans to marry her boyfriend Josh Bryant.

People broke the news Friday that Chenoweth and Bryant were engaged after three years together. Chenoweth, 53, said she'd been a 'runaway bride' but now 'won't let him go.'

Chenoweth grew up in Broken Arrow before starring in several Broadway shows, winning a Tony, and an Emmy for her role on "Pushing Daisies." She and Bryant have been dating since 2018.

