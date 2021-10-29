Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kristin Chenoweth announces engagement

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Chris Pizzello/Invision
Kristin Chenoweth, a cast member in the NBC television series "Trial & Error," poses during the 2018 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Kristen Chenoweth
Posted at 4:31 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 17:31:57-04

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma native Kristin Chenoweth announced plans to marry her boyfriend Josh Bryant.

People broke the news Friday that Chenoweth and Bryant were engaged after three years together. Chenoweth, 53, said she'd been a 'runaway bride' but now 'won't let him go.'

Chenoweth grew up in Broken Arrow before starring in several Broadway shows, winning a Tony, and an Emmy for her role on "Pushing Daisies." She and Bryant have been dating since 2018.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7