Knife-wielding thief robs East Tulsa convenience store manager

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police responded after a man robbed the QuikTrip at 41st & South Garnett just after midnight on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they learned a man covering his face with a bandana entered the store, pointed a knife at the manager and demanded money.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police described the suspect as a black male, 18-23 years old, wearing a black hoodie and blue sweatpants.

A K-9 officer attempted to track the suspect, but was unsuccessful.

