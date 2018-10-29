KISS bringing final tour to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The legendary rock and roll band KISS will be bringing its final tour ever in 2019 to Oklahoma.

The End of the Road tour will include a stop in Oklahoma City at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Feb. 26.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 2 at LiveNation.com.

Watch a trailer for the final tour below:

