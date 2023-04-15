Kindergarteners Reveal Tulsa Project

We have a Positively Oklahoma update on the Monte Cassino kindergartners who've become experts on living in the 918.

Last month, 2 News Anchor Julie Chin took you to the Church Studio as they recorded an original song they wrote about Tulsa along with Hot Toast Music Company. And this week, the class performed it live in concert for the first time. The kindergartners also revealed their completed Tulsa project.



It spans three floors and includes lessons on Native America, Oil, and Route 66. There's a box city complete with a downtown and 2 News Oklahoma. On top of all that, there's a "wish tree" where the kindergartners hung their hopes for the future. Kindergarten teacher Gina Jacober who spearheaded the project-based learning experience, explains, "We asked the kids, so what would your wish for Tulsa be? What's something that could make Tulsa better? And something that was even more overwhelming was their answers that every pet has a loving home. That people live a happy life, that no more people have to live without a home. It literally brings tears to your eyes when you hear from the youngest of minds the sweetest of sentiments."

The class also completed its Kids Guide to Tulsa, a travel guide they authored and illustrated. It's for sale through the Monte Cassino Website here, and proceeds benefit Puppy Haven Rescue, a charity chosen by the students. You can also purchase the song they recorded called The 918 from Hot Toast Music Company here: https://www.hottoastmusic.com/.

You can learn more about the project here: https://www.kjrh.com/news/positively-oklahoma/positively-oklahoma-kindergarteners-record-church-studio-song-and-create-kids-travel-guide-to-tulsa

