Kiefer Public Schools closes after potential threat

KIEFER, Okla. — Kiefer Public Schools Superintendent Randy Shaw closed schools Friday after a potential threat.

Shaw wrote on the district's Facebook page that there was no specific threat made to the school, but that a Facebook post with insinuations toward two students was considered threat enough to take action.

"We felt not having students on campus was the best course of action today," Shaw wrote.

