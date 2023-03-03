Watch Now
Kiefer Public Schools closes after potential threat

Matt Pearl
Posted at 11:49 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 12:49:58-05

KIEFER, Okla. — Kiefer Public Schools Superintendent Randy Shaw closed schools Friday after a potential threat.

Shaw wrote on the district's Facebook page that there was no specific threat made to the school, but that a Facebook post with insinuations toward two students was considered threat enough to take action.

"We felt not having students on campus was the best course of action today," Shaw wrote.

