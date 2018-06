Tulsa, Okla - Tulsa Police Officers have three suspects in custody and are still on the hunt for one more.

The caller, who was a family member, stated the victim had been taken hostage.

The kidnapers had called the victim to a residence in the 9700 block of S. 71st East Ave. for a party.

When the victim walked in he was faced with four guns pointed at him. They robbed him of money, jewelry, and took him hostage.

They demanded a ransom of $1,400 and were going to meet at 4900 S. Memorial.

Upon seeing the police the suspects fled from the car on foot into a heavily wooded area.

The victim was released as the police arrived.

Daniel Montes was identified as one of the hostage takers and arrested for Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, and Possession with Intent.

Sharloyn Bravo was arrested for Armed Robbery.

Check back for more updates.

