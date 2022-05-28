Keystone Lake levels higher than usual ahead of a busy Memorial weekend

TULSA, Okla. — A warm Memorial Day weekend means the unofficial start to summer and the boating season. Campgrounds and cabins are near full capacity at Keystone Lake and officials there are preparing for a busy weekend. However, they also want to remind people about potential hazards.

Keystone lake officials say the lake is 14-feet above average due to the recent rain. Some of the beaches and campgrounds are closed this weekend.

“It looks like there are beaches underwater right now but it’s still perfect for taking the boat out,” visitor from Oklahoma City, Siara Weatherford said.

Hutch Todd, natural resources specialist with the Army Corp of Engineers says the dam is letting water out to help to lower lake levels. He says boaters need to take caution especially around submerged campgrounds.

“Because the water is higher than it usually is, there could be anything from a picnic table to a log that may have come down the river,” Todd said.

They don’t have any buoys to caution boaters, so they encourage people to know where those submerged campgrounds are. Appalachia bay and Washington Irving campgrounds are among those closed for the weekend.

“If you're in an area where there is a campground or a known hazard use extreme caution,” Todd said.

The boat Siara is using has a radar which she says they plan to utilize, but in the meantime, they are excited to be back on the lake.

“It’s much needed. We needed the extra day for the weekend to spend time with everybody. So it will be good to get us all together and have a good time,” Weatherford said.

Keystone lake officials are also encouraging the use of life jackets. There has to be at least one life jacket per person on a boat at all times. If you forget one – they have a life jacket loaner station at each dock.

