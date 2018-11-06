Kevin Stitt watch party set for Bricktown

Kevin Stitt, the front-runner for Oklahoma Governor, is holding his watch party at the Bricktown Event Center in Oklahoma City with all of the GOP candidates.

Things already are getting set up to watch the returns trickle in on Tuesday night.

We checked on early poll results and found while some have Stitt with a slight lead over Drew Edmondson, others show the race too close to say.

Earlier today, we caught up with Stitt as he walked out of the polls where he voted with his daughter.

“This has been a great process,” Stitt said. “I’ve been to all 77 counties meeting …all the wonderful folks in our state and I am so excited for change.”

Stitt is a Tulsa businessman who has been criticized over his company, Gateway Mortgage and alleged shady business practices.

The most recent polling results show Stitt ahead of drew Edmonton in some counties while others are too close to call at this point. Most polling ahead of Election Day show this being a pretty tight race that really could go either way.

More than 173,000 voted early in Oklahoma, either through main-in or in-person absentee voting, according to the election board.

The Stitt party begins at 7 p.m.



