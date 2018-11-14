Kellyville Public Schools investigate school threat

KELLYVILLE, Okla. - Kellyville Public Schools said they investigated a school shooting threat on Tuesday.

School officials parents were sent a message stating there had been a school shooting threat, but they did not think it was credible.

Officials said the threat has been reported to law enforcement.

School activities will resume as normal Wednesday, but there will be heightened security, officials said.

