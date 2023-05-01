Keifer little league coach saves three-year-old from electrocution

KIEFER, Okla. — A three-year-old boy is alive after quick thinking by a little league coach in Kiefer, Okla.

Coaches and even parents jumped in with life-saving efforts when they learned the child became unresponsive from an electrical shock.

It's an amazing story about being in the right place at the right time, a little league coach, who's also a nurse, went right into CPR to revive the child.

Ostin Broadhead has one goal this spring — bring little league baseball back to Keifer.

"So we're the maintenance crew or the coaches. We are the umpires as well, a lot of games and with that help from others and the community, it's something that's it's been great so far. It's been nice to see we've packed the park,” Broadhead said.

Anywhere from six to 16 teams rotate through the ballfields, it's quite the comeback for the league.

But Thursday night, everything took a pause when they learned a three-year-old in the stands was shocked by an electrical current and unresponsive.

”And I'm thankful that there were plenty of people around there," Broadhead said. "And I do think that God, you know, had people in place to, you know, to help in the situation and be vessels to work through.”

Broadhead used his medical training to give life-saving treatment to the boy.

”It was still very, you know, a tense situation, but we were able to hear him start making noise," he said. "He was making sounds. He was responding to his parent's voice. And at that time, the EMS service had shown up. We had a lot of good people there around us.”

Broadhead said after the boy was quickly taken to the hospital, officials and power crews immediately worked to make emergency and preventative repairs to the park's electrical equipment.

”…to find out in the end that he was, you know, uh, electrocuted and came across a form of electric current, um, there and, and the outcome was good was that, you know, what we were taught medically prevailed and helped save his life," he said.

This is a great example of how quickly a life was saved when a trained person used CPR.

