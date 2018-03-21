KBI issues endangered persons advisory for missing 2-year-old girl

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered person advisory for missing 2-year-old girl.

Investigators said Iviona Lewis was last seen at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday wearing only a blue pull-up diaper in the 400 block of North Elm in Hoisington, Kansas.

Lewis is 3 feet tall.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Lewis or any information related to the case are asked to call 911 or KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

