Kayaker from Oklahoma allegedly faked death amid child rape case

TULSA, Okla. — A man from Talihina, Oklahoma, is in jail after allegedly faking his own death while kayaking in Hanville, Louisiana.

On Aug. 7, Melvin Emde, 41, was reported missing by his son after allegedly going overboard and drowning while kayaking in the Mississippi River.

Detectives with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office learned that Emde was facing charges of Indecent Liberties with a Child and Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult in Brunswick County, North Carolina and was due in court.

“We immediately became quite suspicious that this may have been a faked accidental drowning and death in order for Mr. Emde to escape charges in Brunswick County, North Carolina. However, we could not publicly expose our suspicions for fear of tipping him off,” said Sheriff Greg Champagne.

On Sept. 17, a Georgia State Highway Patrol officer attempted to stop a motorcycle without a license plate. The motorcycle fled and crashed, according to the officer.

The driver originally gave a false name but was identified as Emde through his fingerprints.

“Now it’s time for Mr. Emde to face the music for his charges in North Carolina," Champagne said.

