Justice for Greenwood holds prayer rally ahead of court hearing

TULSA, Okla. — Late Sunday night, Justice for Greenwood held a prayer rally ahead of what the organization calls a historic hearing.

On Monday, they will argue why they should be allowed to present their case on the impact the Tulsa Race Massacre still has on the community today.

The prayer rally was just one event of a week full of events to call for support for the Justice for Greenwood organization leading up to Monday's motion to dismiss hearing.

Community members gathered to pray, sing and hear speeches.

All to show support for getting justice and reparations for the survivors and decedents of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“Now is the time to stand on the right side of history. We are challenging the City of Tulsa to right the wrong and be a motto for the world to see,” said Tiffany Crutcher who is on the Justice for Greenwood board of directors.

The organization filed a lawsuit against the City of Tulsa, Tulsa county and other government entities. The city and other defendants filed a motion for the judge to dismiss the case. Justice for Greenwood will be fighting for that case to be heard and not dismissed.

In the crowd Sunday night were three survivors of the massacre and they are one part of what is fueling this fight.

“I see everything that is happening that is a direct result of the massacre and this victory has to happen. I am committed with all that I have to get justice for these three known living survivors before they pass on,” said Damario Solomon-Simmons the founder of Justice for Greenwood and the groups attorney for the case.

After a week full of events to rally and come together, Crutcher feels the judge will rule in their favor.

“There’s just a spirit of hopefulness today and it’s been that way over the last few weeks,” she said.

For Monday's hearing, they are going to court with a formula of success which included presence, promotion, and prayer.

More importantly, Solomon-Simmons said they want, “the judge to give us an opportunity to go to trail and have a discovery. We do not want to be dismissed.”

The hearing for each side to argue why the case should or shouldn’t be dismissed will be Monday afternoon.

