Justice down, other Tulsa Equality Indicators up in 2022 report

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa released its 2022 Equality Indicators report Monday, showing improvements in five of the six themes.

The city's aggregate score went up to 42.85/100 which is the highest in its last four years. The city's baseline came from 2018.

“Tulsa has improved its Equality Score since 2018 with increases in the education, housing, public health, and services themes, and we will continue to use these scores to look at ways to ensure that every Tulsan, no matter where they live or what their background may be, has an opportunity for a healthy life,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “That work happens in partnership with our robust network of nonprofit organizations, local businesses, faith-based institutions, and government partners who are all making Tulsa better every day.”

Despite the improvements to indicators Economic Opportunity, Education, Housing, Public Health, and Services, the Justice indicator declined. Justice has declined six points from the 2018 baseline, and less than a point compared to 2021.

The Justice theme includes disparities in arrests, law enforcement workforce, officer use of force, and violence.

The highest scoring indicators in 2022 were “Dropping out by income,” “Housing complaints by geography,” and “VA appointment wait time,” each with a score of 100. The lowest scoring indicator was “Payday loans and banks by geography,” with a score of 1.

