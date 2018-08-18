Just Between Friends is getting started

Tulsa, Okla - If you are looking for a bargain while also raising a family, this week's for you.

Tomorrow Just Between Friends will be holding their annual at Expo Square.

People from across the area have put up for sale thousands of items.

Officials say you can get anything from a baby crib to electronics for your teenager.

"I started just between friends 22 years ago, with a friend of mine because we were on a budget and I know other people are also living on budgets and it's a good way to level the playing field while your child has the same thing as all other children.", Co-Founder Daven Tackett

The sale opens up tomorrow at 11:00 a.m.

