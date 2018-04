TULSA - A judge determined Tuesday that Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Sarah McAmis can stay on the Michael Bever murder case.

The defense previously claimed there was a delay in them finding out about mishandled evidence in the case, but prosecutors says they immediately notified them.

Bever is charged with murdering five of his family members inside their Broken Arrow home in 2015.

