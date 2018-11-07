Joy Hofmeister hoping to be reelected for second term, John Cox hoping for different outcome

With education being at the forefront of the state's midterm elections, one of the most closely-watched races will be that of state superintendent.

Joy Hofmeister, who will be squaring off against Democrat John Cox, is holding her watch party later tonight in Bricktown in Oklahoma City.

It's a familiar scene for them both, as they squared off in 2014 for the school superintendent vote.

Hofmeister spent some of her time Tuesday with volunteers, campaigning on the streets of Oklahoma before polls close.

She waved signs at the corner of Broadway and 33rd Street.

Some volunteers campaigning for Oklahoma Superintendent @joy4ok in a last push before voting closes in three hours. Corner of 33rd and Broadway in Edmond. #Oklahoma #Election2018 @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/IJTzjNwQuP — Gitzel Puente (@gitzelpuenteTV) November 6, 2018

The party is starting at 7 p.m. tonight with other GOP candidates.

Cox will be holding his watch party in Broken Arrow, hoping for a different outcome than in 2014.

He has posted numerous Facebook lives leading up to today, and in one he posted this morning, he said he's excited about the outcome.

Cox is currently the superintendent of Peggs Public School, a rural district in northeastern Oklahoma, and has been for the last 25 years.

