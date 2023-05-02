Watch Now
Jonas Brothers to come to BOK Center

Posted at 9:48 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 10:48:21-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Jonas Brothers are coming to Tulsa for one night only.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, the band will be on stage at the BOK Center.

To register for a chance to get tickets,click here.

The Jonas Brothers will play songs from all five of their albums.

The performance will also help the BOK Center celebrate its 15th birthday.

