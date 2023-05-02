Jonas Brothers to come to BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. — The Jonas Brothers are coming to Tulsa for one night only.
On Tuesday, Oct. 3, the band will be on stage at the BOK Center.
To register for a chance to get tickets,click here.
The Jonas Brothers will play songs from all five of their albums.
The performance will also help the BOK Center celebrate its 15th birthday.
