John 3:16 Mission CEO retiring, son filling father's shoes as new lead

TULSA, Okla. — Reverend Steve Whitaker is retiring as the CEO of John 3:16 Mission. Whitaker has been with the non-profit since 1989 and was appointed CEO in 2001.

After announcing his retirement the Board of Directors shared Steven M. Whitaker will take the position. The appointment makes this the second generation of Whitaker to hold the CEO title.

Steven started working with the organization in 1997 working with the Missions Family and Youth Services before becoming Chief Operating Officer in 2010. He will take on the role after his father's retirement.

John 3:16 Mission has served Tulsa's homeless community for the past 70 years providing care and a variety of services and will continue its mission under the new leadership.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

