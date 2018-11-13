John 3:16 in critical need of Thanksgiving food for needy

TULSA -- The John 3:16 Mission is in critical need of turkeys and canned goods to feed people in need for Thanksgiving.

Rev. Steve Whitaker said usually at this point, they have 1,000 of the 4,000 turkeys they need. Currently, they have 200.

The mission also has only half of the canned goods they need.

"Tulsans are very generous," Rev. Whitaker said. "We’ve got a great opportunity to make a difference right now. Tulsans usually do give everything that we need."

Elderly people, those on fixed-incomes, people at risk of becoming homeless and the homeless will all benefit from the donations.

Mitchell Prince, who has been homeless on and off for a decade, has eaten his holiday meal at John 3:16 before. He said the mission makes them feel like they are at home.

"We go without a lot," Prince said. "When we finally get something good... a hot thanksgiving meal it makes us a lot more grateful to God that we are thought about."

Hearing that he may not get a hot meal because of a shortage of donations was devastating to Prince.

"It makes us think nobody cares," Prince said. "We might as well end up in jail. We might end up getting something hot and a cot."

John 3:16 is asking for turkeys, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix and macaroni and cheese.

The items can be dropped off at the following locations:

John 3:16 Mission at 506 N. Cheyenne Ave. 7 am to 7 pm Mon- Sun through Nov. 20

Family & Youth Center at 2027 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 9 am to 5 pm Mon - Fri through Nov. 20

Under the Sun Garden Centers at 51st Street and Harvard Avenue and 91st Street and Sheridan Avenue during business hours.

November 17th – Sam’s Clubs at: 7757 S. Olympia Ave. 12905 E. 96 St. N./Owasso 6922 S. Mingo Rd.



Pick up for the Thanksgiving spread runs Monday, Nov. 19 through Wed. Nov. 21.

