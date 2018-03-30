Jerry Seinfeld to perform at Tulsa Performing Arts Center

Fair
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 01: Jerry Seinfeld performs on stage as The New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation present the 10th Annual Stand Up for Heroes event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation)
TULSA -- Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is bringing his act to Tulsa in June.
Seinfeld will make an appearance at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on June 1. The show will start at 7 p.m.
Tickets are not on sale at this time.
For more, check out the comedian's website.
