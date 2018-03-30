Jerry Seinfeld to perform at Tulsa Performing Arts Center

TULSA -- Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is bringing his act to Tulsa in June.

Seinfeld will make an appearance at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on June 1. The show will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are not on sale at this time.

For more, check out the comedian's website.

