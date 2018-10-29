Tulsa, Okla - Week 7 of The Rant! with Cayden McFarland and former TU football legend Jerry Ostroski.

Jerry Ostroski joins the rant. Cayden and Jerry O. discuss OU's defensive improvement and TU's offensive woes

After a shut out loss at Arkansas, is there any hope for the Golden Hurricane in 2018?

The Sooners’ Defense showed improvement under new Coordinator Ruffin McNeill. How much better can this OU Defense be down the stretch? And what do the guys think of the Sooners’ College Football Playoff chances?

They’ll also be looking ahead to a huge game in Stillwater next week, as the struggling Cowboys host #6 Texas.

Join us for The Rant!



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: