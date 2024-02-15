Jennifer Lopez to make tour stop at BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. — Jenny from the block is coming to the BOK Center.

The actress, singer and dancer announced the stop as part of her "This Is Me... Now Tour."

The tour marks her return to the stage after five years away. She last toured in 2019.

The concert is set for July 24 and tickets go on sale on Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $53 to $503.

Her new album is her first in nearly a decade, combining pop, R&B, and hip-hop into one record.

Lopez began her career as a dancer starring as a Fly Girl in the sketch comedy show "In Living Color. She released her first album "On the 6" in 1999.

