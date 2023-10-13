Jenks vs. Union up for Best High School Football Rivalry in national contest

TULSA, Okla. — The Jenks Trojans and Union Redhawks are up for a national award for the Best High School Football Rivalry in the United States.

Oklahoma's backyard bowl features the two teams and is a standing tradition dating back to 1923.

2 News covered the Backyard Bowl for Friday Night Live in September where

Jenks claimed the title in a 31-24 victory.



This event connects the two teams drawing large crowds and heavy support on both sides.

Out of the 69 games played Jenks claimed the bragging rights and trophy for 44 while Union won 24 with the first game ending in a tie.

People can vote for the Oklahoma rivalry here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

