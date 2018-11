JENKS, Okla. -- For the sixth time in less than a week, another driver has been accused of hitting kids at or near a bus stop around the country.

People have been rushed to the hospital or even killed in these tragic incidents, bringing to light just how important it is to be aware of these stops.

"Oh by far the most dangerous part by far is the loading and unloading," said Clark Mathews, Transportation Specialist for Jenks Public Schools.

Clark Mathews drives students to and from school in Jenks every day.

"The reason why it means so much to me not just professionally, but we have five grandchildren," said Mathews.

He treats every student like they are his own, and puts their safety first.

"We don’t trust anybody outside this bus, we don’t assume anything," said Mathews.

Mathews rarely lets a student cross the street when getting on or off the bus, because of his fear that a distracted driver hitting them.

"I got these seven mirrors checking the surroundings," said Mathews.

Drivers need to understand when the bus lights go on, it doesn't mean speed around them.

"When they see the amber loading lights just be aware, get ready to stop," said Mathews.

It's not only the surroundings outside the bus that he has to keep an eye on.

"There have been times that we have to come to a hard stop, and if they’re not seated properly that’s an invitation for some serious injury," said Mathews.

Avoiding any injuries so he can bring them back to school with peace of mind.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: