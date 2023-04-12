Jenks preschoolers raising money for Make-A-Wish kids

JENKS, Okla. — Area preschoolers at The Learning Experience in Jenks are making a positive difference in the community.

Those as young as three years old are working together by using their creativity to raise money for the local Make-A-Wish Foundation while also learning important life skills. The fundraiser is called "Let's Grant Wishes."

The preschoolers are creating painted canvases for purchase, in hopes the money raised will help their $5,000 goal for the month of April. The school said the efforts not only support an area child with a terminal illness but it also helps the kids at The Learning Experience learn valuable skills.

"We talk about how there's people who don't have all the things that they have," Maggie Harper, TLE Assistant Director, said. "There's children that aren't able to play like they play, so really talking about gratitude and being grateful for what they have, but also making it fun for them to give back to their community."

The $5,000 will grant one wish for an area child. Leading the helm to make this possible is "Charity Chihuahua" and "Grace the Greyhound." These TLE characters teach lessons of philanthropy.

Kids are also participating in penny wars, where each class has a jar at the front entrance of the school to place coins in. All proceeds will contribute to the cause.

"It builds on so many skills, organizational skills, leadership skills, teamwork skills, it does so much," Harper said of the fundraiser.

The curriculum focuses on kindness and inclusion as well. It is an effort not only to build future leaders but also to raise money for terminally ill children all over the country. Just last year, preschoolers from The Learning Experience locations across the U.S. raised over $1.5 million for Make-A-Wish.

Included in the fundraiser is a silent auction, where area businesses can participate to contribute, as well as a "parent's night out" event where TLE parents can sign up to bring their kids to the school while they enjoy an evening kid-free.

Donations and more information can be found here.

