Jenks police seeking help from public ID'ing person of interest

JENKS, Okla. - Jenks police are seeking help from the public in identifying persons of interest involved in burglary of a business.

In surveillance footage, a suspect is seen cutting off hinges of a door and breaking into a self-serve ice house and taking money from inside, police said.

Police said the individual in a minivan was the lookout.

The individuals, police said, are believed to be committing similar crimes around the Tulsa area.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.

