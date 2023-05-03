Jenks HS students lend creative hand in Ten District mural project

JENKS, Okla. — High school art students are lending a helping hand in bringing the rich history and culture of Jenks to the newly named Ten District downtown.

A massive mural project is bringing new life to the area with the brushstrokes of those who make the community great. It all began with a vision, according to Bryan Wilks with the Ten District.

"We have a comprehensive plan for downtown," he said. "To restore downtown. Not necessarily change downtown, but restore downtown."

The plan is to build up the area by adding high-end shops and restaurants while maintaining the history and culture of Jenks.

"The future at the Ten District is competing with all the other successful downtown areas that we would know in Oklahoma," Wilks said. "And maybe not even competing, but getting the edge on them."

The mural project is just the beginning, and it's close to completion. Passerbys and patrons can find the mural on the west side of McGuillicuty's Antiques. The mural was designed by Julie Riley, an award-winning designer, and graduate of the University of Oklahoma's Visual Communications program. The artist painting the mural is Johnathan Heckman, or Jox, who is known for his extensive background in murals and deep-rooted connection to the city.

The project isn't done yet but it is already breathing new life into the district, and it's doing so with the help of area high schoolers.

On Wednesday, students went to work with artist Jox learning the ropes of painting and how to convey a message through art.

"When you get a mural, it turns something old into something new," Jox said. "It definitely gives you a fresh perspective."

Five Jenks high school students, Audrey Garcia, Thwang Mung, Diya Patel, Kolby Treesh, and Bryanna Pitzer, were chosen specifically for their skills and passion to help showcase what the Ten District is all about.

"It's just an amazing opportunity to be able to do something in your hometown and be able to just drive past it with your family and say 'Hey I did that,' because this will be here for years," Garcia said.

Another student said the mural symbolizes what the district stands for.

"It's an abstract piece that culminates what the Ten is and what they are trying to do to this place," Mung said. "It's a logo. It symbolizes what they are."

The project is giving students the opportunity to grow their talents as well.

"They're getting the hands-on [experience], and like I said, If I would have had that when I was a kid, I would have been 12 steps ahead, and that is beautiful," Jox said.

The creative direction of the mural began with considering who it was meant to appeal to. Data shows the target consumer for the new district is a 37-year-old female who likes a mix of national and local retail. The data is what the district is striving to achieve when it considers bringing in new businesses.

The mural's purpose is to hopefully convey a message of inclusivity.

Area teens aren't the only ones on board with the project. The city and other local businesses are joining in the effort as well. Summer Ratzlaff, a Jenks-based real estate agent, has added a prominent billboard to the downtown area that is branded with "Welcome to the Ten District in Jenks, OK." Those with the Ten District hope signs like Ratzlaff's will begin popping up around the district to unify the brand and the community.

The mural project comes at no cost to the taxpayer. All costs and expenses are funded by the Ten District. Once the project is done, the public is invited to view it, take some pictures, and share the new concept of a historic city.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --