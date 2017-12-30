Jenks homeowner starts petition opposing butane tank storage plan

JENKS -

A group of Jenks homeowners are upset and pushing back on a proposed Phillips 66 butane storage tank being built in the city.

“We're not against development. We're not against oil and gas. We're just against something that is explosive," said David Randolph, the organizer of Keep Jenks Safe,"

After 2 Works For You first told you about the Jenks City Council approving a plan for Phillips 66 to build a butane tank at its Glenpool Terminal, a group of neighbors banded together.

“We don't think it's a good idea for Jenks and we don't think it's safe for the citizens and it's not a good deal for the city," said Randolph. "I think they should do it, but do it somewhere safe. Farther away from schools and houses and not in a city quite frankly,”

Randolph and other neighbors we spoke with are concerned about a product like butane being trucked in and stored in the middle of town.

“I think it causes problems for Jenks to grow further if they want to develop those areas closer to it too," said Randolph.

Phillips 66 reps told city council members at a meeting earlier this fall, a butane storage tank is needed to blend with gasoline because butane helps reduce emissions.

Rudolph said nearly 500 Jenks homeowners have signed his petition.

14 years ago, a fuel tank farm in Glenpool caught fire.

NTSB investigators said the fire was caused because of static electricity.

Nearly 20 years later, that blaze has many concerned about their own safety.

“We would like Conoco Phillips in light of all this citizen outcry to withdraw its application and reverse its plans here," said Randolph.

Next week, the Jenks City Council is expected to vote on a $40,000 donation from Phillips 66.

The city said that would only pay for part of a firefighter rescue training program.

Mayor Josh Wedman responded to the petition saying:

"Hearing and responding to the concerns of citizens is critical to members of the Jenks City Council as we are also citizens with families. I speak for all of us when I say the safety and vitality of our community is of utmost importance. We appreciate it when citizens are vocal and will continue to work with Phillips 66 Pipeline Co to ensure citizens receive answers to their concerns."

In response to the Phillips 66 donation Mayor Wedman said:

"The proposed investment in additional training for Jenks' first responders has not been heard by the City Council, but it would require an additional budget allocation. This investment would mean the Jenks Fire Department would receive the required training to join Tulsa's Fire Department in a responsive situation."

Phillips 66 told us in a statement last fall it hopes to have the butane tank online by early 2018.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: