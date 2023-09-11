Jenks High School students to commemorate 9/11 attacks

JENKS, Okla. — Monday is a somber reminder as Americans observe the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks on New York's Twin Towers.

Locally, ceremonies to commemorate the tragedy will be taking place all across the metro.

Jenks High School students and community members will be gathering in the front lawn of the high school to honor the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks.

Those in attendance will help to place 2,977 flags to represent each life that was lost.

The event is put on by the Young Americans for Freedom club at the high school.

Joshua Taylor and Isabella Suttee are the two students who founded it and they're happy to be hosting the "Never Forget" ceremony for the third year in a row.

"I think it's super important for all of us in high school to remember this tragic event that happened," Suttee said. "None of us were born then, but it's still something that's really important in shaping America and how we function today. It's an event that brought Americans together. Even when we were all sad."

Taylor tells us he's hoping to see more than one hundred students show up this morning, especially since they have a 9/11 survivor who is a Tulsa resident coming to speak.

"Being students in high school that weren't alive during 9/11, it helps us gain more knowledge and helps us gain more experience with 9/11 so that we can keep raising awareness for it for the future," Taylor said.

Other speakers include Jenks Mayor Cory Box, Senator Dave Rader, a Jenks city councilman, and Jim Bridenstine, a former Oklahoma congressman and NASA administrator.

Suttee told 2 News anyone who wants to support our country today and doesn't know how to is welcome to come to their ceremony as it's open to the public.

It all starts at 7:30 a.m. with putting the flags on display. Speakers will follow at 8 a.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

