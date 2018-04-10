Jenks football coach Allan Trimble to announce retirement

4:28 PM, Apr 10, 2018
1 min ago

JENKS, Okla. -- Jenks football coach Allan Trimble will announce his retirement Thursday, according to a news release.

His retirement will formally be announced at a news conference. More details will be released Wednesday, school officials said.

Trimble won 13 state titles with the Trojans.

