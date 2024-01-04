Jenks elementary students return to class with no heat after gas leak

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks West Elementary students are returning to class on Jan. 4 with no heat after a gas leak was reported at the school.

Jenks Public Schools emphasized there is no danger facing children or staff.

"Safety is our No. 1 priority," said JPS Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Beyer. "And right now, there is no safety concern. The gas is off, and any leaks that were determined will be corrected immediately."

He said a family smelled gas on the playground at Jenks West Elementary on New Year's Day, then calling Oklahoma Natural Gas.

Out of caution, crews pulled the meter as they investigated the matter.

Meanwhile, the school set up space heaters in the cafeteria, gymnasium, and every classroom. They hope to keep the temperature around 65 degrees.

"We've had this happen at other campuses, and that temperature seems to work well,” Beyer noted. “And as students get in there and the day moves on, we've found that there are times where even the space heaters are turned off.”

“We'll see how this goes. Every building is a little different,” he said. “But we feel that we are prepared for tomorrow [Thursday]."

As a further measure, the district recommends that parents bundle up their children.

"We've encouraged families to have their kiddos dress warm,” said Beyer. “You know, the hallways will be much cooler than the classrooms. So, in those times of transition, the building's gonna feel a little cooler than normal."

Luckily, this winter has been relatively mild so far. Although, it never hurts to pack something extra for the cold.

In fact, kids can also bring a cozy blanket if they want.

