Jenks buses overcrowded, district making changes

JENKS - Parents are outraged in the Jenks School District.

They say their child's safety is at risk because of overcrowded school buses.

One of the districts many stops, which is just a few blocks from one sixth-grader's house, said the ride is a little packed.

"I'm probably like the 3rd to last stop," Kolman said. "I feel like I'm going to fall asleep because I'm so bored and sometimes there are three to a seat."

Charlotte's mom Sarah said there is definitely a hiccup with the system.

"Oh my gosh imagine if there is a crash, that's not safe at all," Sarah said.

The school district tells 2 Works for You that there are one or two buses with overflow, and shuttles or additional buses are being provided to those routes to alleviate any overcrowding.

2 Works for You asked why they didn't already know how many students would ride the bus - and they said it's common for some buses to have more students than anticipated and it normally takes a few days to get accurate counts for each bus.

"I just can't even tell you how frustrated I was," Sarah said.

With the school year just beginning, Charlotte said she is looking forward to after school, before heading to the bus the next morning.

The district says the three-to-a-seat rule applies to the size of the students, not the age or grade level.



For most elementary students, the district says it's not a violation to have three in a seat.

