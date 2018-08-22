Jenks buses overcrowded, district making changes

Katie Wisely
10:16 PM, Aug 21, 2018

Jenks buses overcrowded, district making changes

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JENKS - Parents are outraged in the Jenks School District.

They say their child's safety is at risk because of overcrowded school buses.

One of the districts many stops, which is just a few blocks from one sixth-grader's house, said the ride is a little packed.

"I'm probably like the 3rd to last stop," Kolman said. "I feel like I'm going to fall asleep because I'm so bored and sometimes there are three to a seat."

Charlotte's mom Sarah said there is definitely a hiccup with the system.

"Oh my gosh imagine if there is a crash, that's not safe at all," Sarah said.

The school district tells 2 Works for You that there are one or two buses with overflow, and shuttles or additional buses are being provided to those routes to alleviate any overcrowding.

2 Works for You asked why they didn't already know how many students would ride the bus - and they said it's common for some buses to have more students than anticipated and it normally takes a few days to get accurate counts for each bus.

"I just can't even tell you how frustrated I was," Sarah said.

With the school year just beginning, Charlotte said she is looking forward to after school, before heading to the bus the next morning.

The district says the three-to-a-seat rule applies to the size of the students, not the age or grade level.
 
For most elementary students, the district says it's not a violation to have three in a seat.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top