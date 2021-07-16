Jack the peacock is Sapulpa Animal Shelter's newest resident

SAPULPA, Okla. — After usually getting calls to pick up sweet pups and cute kittens, Sapulpa Times reports the Sapulpa Animal Shelter picked up a peacock on Thursday afternoon.

While the shelter has gotten its share of strange calls to pick up out-of-the-norm animals, but this call wasn't that surprising, Officer Pete Sellers says.

“We’ve been getting multiple calls over the last two weeks,” he said.

Other shelter employees, as well as sellers, have gotten multiple calls from the Hickory Hill Road neighborhood about several sightings of two peafowl - a male peacock and a peahen, usually seen together.

When Mary Ruhl and her associate Brandi went to go capture the birds, only the peacock was present. “We’ve not been able to find the hen yet,” she said.

Now, Jack the peacock is the newest resident of Sapulpa Animal Shelter. The peacock is currently placed in the shelter’s laundry room because, due to his size, there just wasn’t anywhere else to put him.

On top of being so big, the shelter is also suffering from an overabundance of pets. This is being caused by both mating season, but people surrendering their "pandemic pets."

