It's playoff time: The NBA's first-round pairings are set

11:36 AM, Apr 12, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 16: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles during the first half against the LA Clippers at Staples Center on January 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Harry How
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MIAMI (AP) -- The brackets for the NBA playoffs are set, with all eight first-round matchups decided on the very last night of the regular season.

Portland beat Utah in the final game on the schedule. The Trail Blazers earned the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 New Orleans, while Oklahoma City climbed into the No. 4 spot and will take on the fifth-seeded Jazz.

No. 1 Houston plays No. 8 Minnesota in another West quarterfinal, and defending NBA champion Golden State -- the No. 2 seed in the West -- meets No. 7 San Antonio.

In the East, No. 1 Toronto will play No. 8 Washington, No. 2 Boston meets No. 7 Milwaukee, No. 3 Philadelphia faces No. 6 Miami and No. 4 Cleveland opens against No. 5 Indiana.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top