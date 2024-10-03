‘It would mean a lot to us’: Sand Springs family wants potholes fixed

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs family said there are too many large potholes all along their street.

They're tired of avoiding them and potentially having an accident.

Matt Carter lives along North Sioux and said he's been dealing with potholes ruining his rims for years.

"You can see right here in this small area that the potholes are getting bigger. The edges of the roads have deteriorated away," said Carter.

Carter said that nearly two years ago, the county had a team come out and patch some potholes, but it hasn't maintained them since then. 2 News discovered more potholes around Carter's neighborhood.

"School buses coming to pick the kids up, there may be a car left of center coming over a hill and the school had to try and doge that or go into a ditch"," said Carter.

2 News spoke to District 2 Osage County Commissioner Stever Talburt. He said District 2 was rezoned in 2021, and Carter's road became private with public access, meaning homeowners are responsible for road maintenance.

"A lot of money to bring it up to standard, and that's going to be taken away from the people that are in our maintenance it not that they're not important, it's just never been in our maintenance," said Talburt.

All Carter wants is a little bit more assistance.

"It would mean a lot to us, but it would mean more to us if they continuously maintained it," said Carter.

If you have any issues in district two, click here for resources on how to contact county commissioners.

