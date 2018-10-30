It is possible to be scared to death

Halloween is tomorrow and there will be spooky sights and sounds around nearly every corner.

But with all of the fun and screams, doctors are warning about a very serious side effect -- being scared to death.

Doctor Sandeep Krishnan from St. John Health systems says while uncommon, it's not impossible.

Krishnan said in large doses, adrenaline can kill you, especially if you have underlying heart problems.

Doctor Krishnan said deep breathing and meditation can help train our response receptors.

