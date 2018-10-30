It is possible to be scared to death

1:52 PM, Oct 30, 2018

Halloween is tomorrow and there will be spooky sights and sounds around nearly every corner.

But with all of the fun and screams, doctors are warning about a very serious side effect -- being scared to death.

Doctor Sandeep Krishnan from St. John Health systems says while uncommon, it's not impossible.

Krishnan said in large doses, adrenaline can kill you, especially if you have underlying heart problems.

Doctor Krishnan said deep breathing and meditation can help train our response receptors.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top