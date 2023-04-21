IRONMAN no longer held in Tulsa after 2023 race

TULSA, Okla. — IRONMAN Tulsa announced the 2023 race will be the last one held in Tulsa.
The organization didn't give a specific reason, but said the decision came after "consideration and evaluation of our Northern American race calendar for 2023."
The race has been a big draw for the city — bringing visitors from across the country every year.
The group posted this on Facebook regarding the decision:
The final race in Tulsa will be held on May 21.
2 News reached out to the Tulsa Regional Chamber for comment but have yet to hear back.
