IRONMAN no longer held in Tulsa after 2023 race

Posted at 2:05 PM, Apr 21, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — IRONMAN Tulsa announced the 2023 race will be the last one held in Tulsa.

The organization didn't give a specific reason, but said the decision came after "consideration and evaluation of our Northern American race calendar for 2023."

The race has been a big draw for the city — bringing visitors from across the country every year.

The group posted this on Facebook regarding the decision:

The final race in Tulsa will be held on May 21.

2 News reached out to the Tulsa Regional Chamber for comment but have yet to hear back.

