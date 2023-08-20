Investment clubs explore Tulsa’s Black Wall Street

TULSA, Okla. — Several out-of-state investment clubs are making Tulsa home this weekend to learn the history of Black Wall Street.

The rich history of Black Wall Street, the tragedy that unfolded on Greenwood and the rebuilding of the community takes up every inch of the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center.

It’s the reason Ron Fry says they picked Tulsa for their group trip.

“I’d rather go to Black Wall Street and learn about our history and wealth building and how we owned shops and restaurants and hospitals and banks and find out what they did,” said Ron Fry with Byloe Investment Club.

Fry helped organize the trip. They brought several investment groups including Byloe Investment Club, Ebony Wealth Investment, and Ponomo Investment Club for the weekend. Fry says their goal is simple.

“To get more people to come here and invest in property and real estate and set up businesses here,” said Fry.

Since Thursday, they’ve been exploring Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Fry says he wants to start an investment group here to help black Tulsans have more financial freedom.

“What we’re thinking in the future is where we’ll have a number of investment clubs here and we’ll be able to look at buying property, stocks, bonds,” said Fry.

Marlene Livaudais with the Tulsa Regional Chamber says they support their mission.

“I hope that many of them keep returning to Tulsa for tourism purposes and also to invest and teach people about the Greenwood District and growing the businesses here,” said Marlene Livauadais.

Oklahoma State Senator Kevin Matthews hosted the group this weekend. They came from Dallas, Arkansas and the surrounding areas. They’re ending their weekend Sunday with brunch at Fixins’.

