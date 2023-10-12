OSHA alleges Tulsa manufacturer exposed workers to safety, health hazards

TULSA, Okla. — A worker's death at Accurate Manufacturing Inc. in April sparked three federal workplace safety and health investigations led to a plethora of safety and health hazards allegations.

Accurate Manufacturing is a Tulsa-based company that manufactures and builds steel products for various industries, including oil and gas. Accurate Manufacturing and it's sister company Professional Fabricators, Inc. employ around 40 workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) opened the investigations and allege the worker died from injuries sustained while pressure testing a heat exchanger.

"With pressure at 2,600 psi, one of the exchangers’ plugs blew off and struck the employee. OSHA determined the company violated the general duty clause for not keeping its employees safe," said the U.S. Department of Labor in a press release.

Further investigations found 36 potential violations, including 25 "serious" safety violations.

The U.S. Dept. of Labor provided this list of violations found:



Failing to keep exit routes free from obstruction.

Allowing a barrel of flammable chemical to not be grounded and bonded.

Failing to have an energy-control program or provide related training.

Allowing the use of powered industrial trucks, slings and lifting devices that were not in safe operating condition.

Failing to install required machine guards.

Not ensuring electrical equipment was maintained properly and in safe operating condition.

Failing to provide flame-proof shields or screens and protective eye wear to welders and their assistants.

OSHA's investigation of the facility also found 10 violations including failures to:

Employ a continuing and effective hearing conservation program and maintain accurate records of employees’ exposure measurements.

Establish and maintain an audiometric testing program and valid baseline audiogram.

Make sure the facility’s paint spray booth met all OSHA requirements.

Keep the space around the spray booth clear and install sprinklers.

Provide comprehensive respiratory protection and written hazard communication programs.

“Our investigations identified three dozen violations, most of them serious, and found hazardous conditions affecting nearly every aspect of Accurate Manufacturing’s operations,” explained OSHA Area Director Steven Kirby in Oklahoma City. “We have major concerns about the company’s lack of commitment to protecting its employees and a disregard of hazards that has contributed to an employee losing their life.”

The manufacturing plant has 15 days to either comply and fix the violations, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

This is a developing story.

