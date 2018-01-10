Investigation underway after bull shot, killed north of Okemah

OKEMAH, Okla. -- Investigators are searching for information after a bull was shot and killed north of Okemah.

On June 16, 2017, an unidentified person fired several rounds which wounded a Black Angus bull. The shots permanently disabled the animal.

Initially, the rancher believed the bull had accidentally hurt itself, but when the animal was processed, the butcher discovered bullet wounds.

It is believed the shots were fired into the pasture from a nearby road, located about one mile north of Okemah.

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating the incident.

A cash reward of up to $500 is available to anyone who provides investigators with information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information should call the TSCRA's "Operation Cow Thief" hotline at 888-830-2333.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: