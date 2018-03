OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The Oklahoma State Department of Education is asking for an investigation into allegations of grade tampering in the Chickasha school district.

The department said in a news release Tuesday that it asked the state Bureau of Investigation for assistance after finding "unexpectedly high levels" of grade changes from October through January.

Education department officials and school district officials did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

Oklahoma public schools are currently on spring break.

State schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said in a news release that reports of wrongdoing need to be investigated and called the allegations "extremely troubling."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: