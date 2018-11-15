Body cam footage released in deadly Muskogee officer-involved shooting at restaurant

MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- Body camera footage has been released in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened at a Muskogee restaurant.

Police said Andrew Kana, a former felon, had been wanted in Idaho for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and wanted in Oklahoma for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

Kana was shot and killed by Sgt. Ron Yates, an 18-year veteran with the Muskogee Police Department.

WHAT LED UP TO THE SHOOTING

Police said just before 2 p.m. Monday, they received a report that Kana had almost strangled a woman to death. Police began to search for the man and were notified that he was at the I Don't Care Bar and Grill in Muskogee on West Shawnee.

Officers Ron Yates, Jarad Jones and Taylor Mills responded to the call.

Officers responded to the restaurant. Yates went to the table where Kana was seated, and reached to handcuff the man.

Kana pulled back, and Yates became concerned that Kana was reaching for a weapon, and told Kana to come out of the restaurant peacefully, according to police.

Kana then pulled out a pistol, at which point Yates fired three shots at Kana.

Police said Yates activated his body camera after the shooting.

The MPD detective division is investigating the shooting, and will prepare a report for the Muskogee County District Attorney, Orvil Loge, who will determine whether the shooting was justified. All three officers are on paid administrative leave.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: