Internship program connects seniors with senior citizens

TULSA, Okla. — A local high school senior is giving back to the community through a new volunteer program at his school. Hector De La Torre was born and raised in Tulsa. He’s a senior at Tulsa honor academy and plans on going to college at the University of Central Oklahoma. Seniors at Tulsa Honor Academy had the chance to intern at local organizations across the Tulsa Metro area. This is the program’s first year, and it's 20 weeks long.

“We were interviewed by them, and I just liked the way Meals on Wheels sounded and how they help out the community,” says De La Torre.

Hector volunteers at Meals on Wheels every Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. He delivers meals to homebound residents and senior citizens. Scott Copeland, the director of volunteer services at Meals on Wheels says this internship program helps connect seniors in high school to senior citizens. Copeland says it’s volunteers like Hector and others who keep the community strong

“In today’s society it’s easy to focus on your small circle and taking care of that circle,” says Copeland. “Which is important, but look beyond yourself, serving beyond yourself that’s an invaluable tool and an invaluable lesson to pass on to students like Hector.”

Meals on Wheels is always looking for volunteers. They currently need delivery drivers to drop off the meals. If you are interested, you can visit mealsonwheelstulsa.org

