Interim Study into Sheriff's Offices pay

WAGONER CO, Okla. — Oklahoma Senator Darrell Weaver held an interim study, taking a deeper look at sheriff’s deputy salaries across the state.

Sheriffs and legislators took a closer look at how deputy pay here in Oklahoma compares to that of other states.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott was one of the presenters and he discussed how the low salaries impact every single Oklahoma County.

Sheriff’s offices are funded from ad valorem property tax and sometimes sales tax.

Creating a tight budget.

The agencies have a lot on their plates.

Sherrif’s Offices run county jails, and handle state charges through the court system, while also investigating crimes and patrolling the counties.

“We are asking the fundamental question,” says Wagoner Co. Sheriff, Chris Elliott. “The state of Oklahoma funds the courts, they fund some money to the court county clerk’s office, and they fund the district attorney’s office.”

“How come we aren’t funding our county sheriffs who are just as big of a part in the criminal justice system.”

Sheriff Elliott, the Nowata and Garvin County Sheriffs, and Sen. Darrell Weaver are working toward hopefully also getting funding from the state.

Money, they say, is very much needed to keep the communities safe, and deputies with the office.

“We have to ask ourselves as a community, when you’re having a tragedy, and you dial 911, who is going to come help you?” says Sheriff Elliott. “If we don’t have enough dedicated people, our communities are going to suffer.”

