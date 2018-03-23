INTEGRIS Miami Hospital goes on lockdown after verbal threat

MIAMI, Okla. - Hospital officials at INTEGRIS Miami Hospital say that the building went on lockdown on Friday following 'credible verbal threats.'

That lockdown has since been lifted.

Miami Police responded and talked with the person who they say made the threats.

Police questioned him and then released him.

No one was in danger during the situation.

Hospital officials released this statement:

To ensure safety of INTEGRIS Miami Hospital patients and employees, our hospital went on lockdown earlier today, following a credible verbal threat. We immediately notified Miami Police. Officers arrived on the scene and talked with the individual. He was not armed. He requested copies of recent x-rays he received while under our care, and we provided those medical records to hm.

After questioning, Miami police released the individual and will patrol our hospital campus frequently. The hospital is no longer on lockdown. Thankfully, our patients and employees were never in eminent danger.However, we must always take any such threats seriously.

We are proud of the immediate actions and display of professionalism from our employees during the situation, and we thank the Miami Police Department for its quick response.

INTEGRIS Public Safety is providing an officer to help ensure safety of our employees and patients.



