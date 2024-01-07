Escaped inmate found by Vinita Police Department

VINITA, Okla. — UPDATE:

Vinita Police have apprehended Jett Green, who walked away from Northeastern Oklahoma Corrections Center last night.

———

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is looking for Jett Green, an inmate who walked away from Northeastern Oklahoma Community Corrections Center in Vinita last night at around 9 p.m.

Green is 6-foot-1, 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes and is 23 years old.

He is serving a two-year sentence for possession of a stolen vehicle out of Tulsa County.

ODOC says if you see Green or know where he is, do not approach him and call 911.

