Inmate suspected of stealing truck, escaping from prison

MCALESTER, Okla. — A man convicted of burglary is on the run after leaving an Oklahoma prison.

Law enforcement officials think Shelby Goodnight stole a work truck from a Eufaula McDonald's around 9 a.m. on Friday. They said Goodnight walked away from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester on Thursday night.

The truck is described as a 2017 Ford F-150 work truck with an Oklahoma license plate V77028. The four-door truck has black letters reading “A 215” beneath the F-150 badging on the front quarter panel, and it is missing the keyhole on the driver’s side front door. The truck’s VIN has been reported as 1FTFX1EF2HKC53460.

Goodnight is serving a 12-year sentence for burglary, a 12-year sentence for larceny of an auto aircraft or other motor vehicle, and a 12-year sentence for first-degree burglary out of Cherokee County.

Anyone that knows of his whereabouts, or sees the truck he is believed to be driving, Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials urge you to call 911.

